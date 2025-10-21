Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NDMC launches intensive drive to curb air pollution in Lutyens' Delhi

NDMC launches intensive drive to curb air pollution in Lutyens' Delhi

NDMC has rolled out multiple measures focused on dust suppression, smog reduction, greening, and citizen participation, an statement from the Office of the Vice Chairperson said on Tuesday

NDMC has deployed nine water tankers fitted with pressure jets for tree washing and expanded its plantation campaign under ek ped maa ke naam, planting more than 2,300 trees this year.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has launched an intensive drive to tackle rising air pollution levels, deploying its manpower and machinery round-the-clock to improve the city's air quality.

NDMC has rolled out multiple measures focused on dust suppression, smog reduction, greening, and citizen participation, an statement from the Office of the Vice Chairperson said on Tuesday.

Four mechanical road sweeping machines are cleaning around 220 km of roads daily, with additional CNG and battery-operated sweepers being procured to expand coverage, Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

Eight mobile anti-smog guns are operating daily across major roads, while more units are planned for NDMC and private buildings.

 

Mist spray systems have been installed on Lodhi Road and will soon be extended to Shanti Path and Africa Avenue. Night cleaning of footpaths has also begun in Connaught Place, Khan Market, and Sarojini Nagar to reduce dust pollution.

Chahal added that the civic body is appealing to residents and visitors to adopt eco-friendly practices and support efforts to keep the city clean and pollution-free.

Earlier in the day, a thick haze covered the city as air quality plummeted to the 'red zone' after a night of heavy cracker-bursting.

Last week, the Supreme Court temporarily allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers, restricting it to two hours -- from 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm -- on October 19 and 20.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

