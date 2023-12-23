Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NE to create entrepreneurship development centres in 100 govt institutes

The project is aimed at creating a pool of 107 trained mentors who shall operate from the ITIs and NSTIs and act as 'change agents' to drive entrepreneurial movement among the youth, release said

Funding, Start-up, Startup

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Entrepreneurship development centres (EDCs) will be established in over 100 government-run skill training institutes in the Northeast to provide the youth with mentoring and handholding support, and assist them in developing financial linkages, a release said on Saturday.
The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) has been assigned the responsibility of establishing these centres in all 104 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and three National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in the eight states of the region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The project is under the flagship central scheme 'Skill Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement' (STRIVE), being implemented by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
The project is aimed at creating a pool of 107 trained mentors who shall operate from the ITIs and NSTIs and act as 'change agents' to drive the entrepreneurial movement among the youth, the release said.
It is targeting 29,500 enrolled students of ITIs and NSTIs from across the eight states, who will initially undergo two days of 'entrepreneurship awareness programme' (EAP) in the first stage.
In the second stage, a total of 14,000 selected students from the EAP programmes will undergo an intensive 'entrepreneurship development programme' (EDP).
A specially designed 'faculty development programme' (FDP) will also be undertaken by the IIE, Guwahati, to train the 107 faculty members from all the ITIs, who will then act as entrepreneurship trainers and mentors in their respective institutes and continue with the activities of EDCs.
The EDCs shall develop an entrepreneurial mindset among the students of ITIs and NSTIs, train students on different aspects of entrepreneurship, help them in setting up skill-based enterprises, assist them in developing financial linkages through various government schemes and provide handholding and mentoring support, the release added.

Also Read

ICMR to explore vaccine against 'WHO Blueprint Priority Pathogens': Govt

IIM Jammu, SIDBI to launch STEM programme for youth in J-K, Ladakh

Skill development ministry partners with AWS India to skill students in AI

India plans to supply skilled workers to the world, partner with 30 nations

IIT Madras reports 19% rise in internship offers for 2023-24 batch

Indian diplomacy successful in forging ties with competing powers: EAM

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond disqualified after 25-year jail in rape case

Land-for-jobs case: ED summons to Tejashwi Yadav, asked to appear on Jan 5

Cong march to DGP office in Kerala turns violent, cops use water cannons

Parl security breach: Accused Mahesh Kumawat's custody extended till Jan 5

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : entrepreneur Northeast India Government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon