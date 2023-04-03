Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently approved the proposal to increase the number to 30,000 from 20,000 earlier. The state government is planning to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students of the state in order to motivate them to stick to education.



Now, girl students will have the option to take an electric scooter under two schemes -- the Kalibai Bheel Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana and Devnarayan Scooty Yojana. Various voluntary organisations have reported one out of every five girls in the age group 15-16 dropped out of school in the state in 2019.



According to the scheme, if all the girl students apply for an e-scooter, the state government will spend around Rs 390 crore on this in FY24. Girls must fill in the option of e-scooter while applying.

