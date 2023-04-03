close

Rajasthan plans to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students

According to the scheme, if all the girl students apply for an e-scooter, the state government will spend around Rs 390 crore on this in FY24

Anil Sharma Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
The state government is planning to distribute scooters to 30,000 meritorious girl students of the state in order to motivate them to stick to education.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently approved the proposal to increase the number to 30,000 from 20,000 earlier.

Various voluntary organisations have reported one out of every five girls in the age group 15-16 dropped out of school in the state in 2019.
Now, girl students will have the option to take an electric scooter under two schemes -- the Kalibai Bheel Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana and Devnarayan Scooty Yojana.

Girls must fill in the option of e-scooter while applying.
According to the scheme, if all the girl students apply for an e-scooter, the state government will spend around Rs 390 crore on this in FY24.

A state government official said in the Kalibai Bheel Medhavi Chhatra Scooty Yojana, 4,162 scooters will be given free to girl students of all categories by the Higher Education Department, 2,463 to girl students of scheduled castes who have passed Class 12 by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department, 1,477 to girl students of the general category and economically weaker sections, etc.
The government is also planning to distribute smartphones with three-year free internet data to four million women in the first phase.
Topics : rajasthan | Scooters | girls | Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:21 PM IST

