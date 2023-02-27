JUST IN
We were arrested after being detained: AAP leaders; Delhi Police denies
Polling personnel killed, 12 others injured in Nagaland accident
LPG cylinder refills by PMUY beneficiaries woefully inadequate, shows data
Govt sets eye to ensure universal health coverage, develop AIIMS Bibinagar
'Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Cong leaders via probe agencies'
President Murmu to grace Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Bikaner on Monday
Aug 26-27 paper leak continues to rock Arunachal despite CBI probe
Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama: Police
Manish Sisodia questioning: Section 144 imposed at CBI headquarters
PM Modi remembers 'Lata Didi', Ustad Bismillah Khan during 'Mann Ki Baat'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
We were arrested after being detained: AAP leaders; Delhi Police denies
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan

Dinesh Jakhar (21) alias Dina Bari was also wanted in connection with an attack on a liquor contractor

Topics
rajasthan | Arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

arrested, jailed, police custody
Representative Image

Sikar police have arrested an accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in connection with the murder of gangster Raju Thehath.

Dinesh Jakhar (21) alias Dina Bari was also wanted in connection with an attack on a liquor contractor.

Sikar SP Karan Sharma said Dinesh had hatched the conspiracy to murder Thehath.

Thehath was shot dead outside his house in Sikar in December last year.

The accused is a member of Bishnoi and Godara's gang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.