Accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Godara arrested in Rajasthan

Sikar police have arrested an accomplice of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara in connection with the murder of gangster Raju Thehath.

Dinesh Jakhar (21) alias Dina Bari was also wanted in connection with an attack on a liquor contractor.

Sikar SP Karan Sharma said Dinesh had hatched the conspiracy to murder Thehath.

Thehath was shot dead outside his house in Sikar in December last year.

The accused is a member of Bishnoi and Godara's gang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)