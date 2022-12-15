JUST IN
Business Standard

Mukhtar Ansari convicted, gets 10-year jail in 1996 Gangsters Act case

A Ghazipur court convicted and sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to ten-year imprisonment in the 1996 case

Topics
Court cases | Politicians in criminal case

IANS  |  Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) 

Mukhtar Ansari
Mukhtar Ansari

The MP/MLA court in Ghazipur on Thursday convicted and sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to ten-year imprisonment in a 1996 case under the Gangsters Act.

His aide Bhim Singh has also been awarded a ten-year sentence by the court.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh each on the two.

This is the first case in which Ansari has been convicted by the court. It relates to the murder of Avadesh Rai, brother of Congress zonal president Ajai Rai, in 1996.

Rai had testified in court against Mukhtar Ansari.

Ansari has been lodged in various jails since 2005, but managed to get acquitted in most other cases.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 17:24 IST

