Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Need to find out practical solutions of problems facing states: NITI member

Virmani further said in a democracy one has to recognise specific problems and find out pragmatic solutions

Arvind Virmani, Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India

Bihar has also been seeking the special status since 2005 when Nitish Kumar was sworn in as its chief minister. The state also suffered revenue loss after the mineral-rich Jharkhand was carved out of it in 2000.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani on Wednesday made a case for finding 'practical' solutions to problems faced by states, as many of them like Rajasthan and Odisha have done well without getting the special category status.
Virmani further said in a democracy one has to recognise specific problems and find out pragmatic solutions.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He was responding to a question on the issue of granting special category status (SCS) to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.
"There have been committees and commissions which have tried to define criteria for special category status (for states). And again, it is a difficult issue," Virmani told PTI.
The economist noted that in the last 30-40 years, "we used to have BIMARU states".
"But Odisha for example developed a lot, Rajasthan has developed a lot and things change.
"As far as I know, none of those states had special category status. That does not mean it is not important," he said.
Andhra Pradesh has been demanding special category status after its bifurcation in 2014 on the grounds of revenue loss as Hyderabad became the capital of Telangana.
Bihar has also been seeking the special status since 2005 when Nitish Kumar was sworn in as its chief minister. The state also suffered revenue loss after the mineral-rich Jharkhand was carved out of it in 2000.

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vienna

LIVE: India and Austria are celebrating 75 years of their friendship, says PM to Indians in Austria

cbi

CBI books former Director of NEERI, other scientists in corruption cases

gavel law cases

Must protect women's financial, residential security: Justice Nagarathna

Manipur police

Life takes hit due to 12-hr shutdown in Manipur's Kuki-majority areas

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal directly enjoyed excise scam kickbacks: ED claims in chargesheet

"So in a democracy, we have to discuss and find practical solutions," Virmani noted.
He observed that there is always a way of saying, "We recognise specific problems, and deal with those special problems".
The 14th Finance Commission raised the share of states in taxes collected by the Centre to 42 per cent from 32 per cent but abolished special category states.
The special status category was introduced in 1969 on the recommendation of the Fifth Finance Commission to benefit certain backward states with hilly terrains, strategic international borders, and economic and infrastructural backwardness.
With support from N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA has crossed the halfway mark to form the government at the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meet on July 27

Ramesh Chand, NITI Aayog

Lack of non-agri data hinders computation of farmers' income: Niti member

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

NITI, govt launch forum for advancing climate resilient agri-food system

poverty

Over 248 mn Indians moved out of poverty in last 9 years: NITI report

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog to support 50-youth led social startups, applications open

Topics : NITI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon