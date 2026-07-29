Neet paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI's chargesheet on record

The designated fast-track court to deal with criminal cases linked to paper leaks and the use of other unfair means in public examinations on Wednesday took on record the CBI's chargesheet in the Neet paper leak case.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga, took on record the agency's final report against the 13 accused and granted the CBI time to file annexures.

The CBI said that around 20,000 pages of annexures are being scanned, following which these would be submitted after three days.

The judge posted the matter for further proceedings on August 3.

Advocates V K Pathak and Arjun Anand have been appointed as the CBI's public prosecutor in the case following a court order to the prosecution to make the appointments, sources said.

On Tuesday, the CBI filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the Neet UG 2026 paper leak case, including three paper experts, two associated with coaching centres, middlemen and a number of beneficiary candidates, officials said on Tuesday.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court, the CBI invoked charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and others under the BNS for the alleged offence of criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.