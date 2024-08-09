Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NEET-PG 2024: SC refuses to postpone exam, to be conducted on August 11

NEET-PG 2024: The Supreme Court bench said that it will not put the careers of 200,000 candidates in jeopardy for the sake of five individuals

Protest, NEET Protest, Patna NEET Protest

Student wing members during a protest march to Raj Bhawan over alleged irregularities in NEET exam. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea to delay the 2024 NEET-PG exam, scheduled for August 11. The petition argued that the assigned exam cities were too inconvenient for some candidates.

Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said that it would be unjust to risk the future of 200,000 students for the sake of five individuals.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bench said, "How can we postpone such an exam? Sanjay Hegde, nowadays, people just come asking to postpone the exam. It's not a perfect world. We are not academic experts."

It further said, "As a matter of principle, we will not reschedule the exam. There are 200,000 students and 400,000 parents who will weep over the weekend if we postpone it. We cannot put the careers of so many candidates in jeopardy. We do not know who is behind these petitions."

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the petitioners, argued that rescheduling the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG) is necessary due to the presence of one exam scheduled for the morning and another for the afternoon.

The petition said that many candidates have been assigned cities that are highly inconvenient to reach. It noted that while the cities were assigned on July 31, the specific exam centres will be announced on August 8.

Originally set for June 23, the exam was postponed by the Union Health Ministry as a precautionary measure following reported irregularities in other competitive exams.

More From This Section

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Parliament LIVE news update: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Bangladesh crisis: 1,200 escaped prisoners may cross into India, says BSF

'Unacceptable tone': Jaya Bachchan demands apology from RS Chair Dhankhar

PM Modi against SC, ST creamy layer in reservations, says BJP MP Kulaste


500 'trusted' exam centres


The NEET-PG exam for 2024 will be conducted at 500 "trusted" exam centres this year. According to the National Board of Examinations (NBE), the exam, set for August 11, will be conducted in two shifts for the first time. This change comes after a cut in the number of centres from 1,200. The NBE has decided to avoid outsourcing exam centres due to previous issues with paper leaks.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

NEET-PG: Exam to be held at 500 'trusted' centres in two shifts on Aug 11

NEET-UG: Toppers to drop from 61 to 17 after IIT-Delhi answer correction

Bengal govt passes resolution against NEET-UG, calls it 'education scam'

NEET 2024: 'Education minister blamed everyone but himself', says Rahul

NEET-UG 2024 row: Over 11,000 candidates scored zero or negative marks

Topics : D Y Chandrachud anti-NEET protests NEET row Supreme Court BS Web Reports NEET question paper Question paper leak National Testing Agency NEET exams Entrance Exams Medical colleges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon