New Haryana govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend

BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday.

It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground at 10 am in Panchkula Sector 5.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won.

 

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.


Topics : Narendra Modi Haryana election Haryana Government Nayab Singh Saini

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

