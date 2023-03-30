close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New rules for Goa casinos soon, says CM Sawant during Budget speech

New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday

Press Trust of India Panaji
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the 'Gaming Commissioner', he said.

Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Land grabbing cases in Goa were treated casually by police: Pramod Sawant

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Though not a poor state, Karnataka can ill-afford election freebies

PM to visit Bhopal on April 1 to attend combined commanders' conference

Mumbai ranks among world's tree-rich cities 2022, second time in a row

India falls 6 spots to rank 144 in Passport Index 2023: All you must know

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls

Topics : Goa Casino | Pramod Sawant | Goa | Budget

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 11:56 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon