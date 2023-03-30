close

Mumbai ranks among world's tree-rich cities 2022, second time in a row

Chided as a concrete jungle, India's commercial capital Mumbai has been included in the World Tree City 2022 list, for the second consecutive year, a BMC official said

IANS Mumbai
CST Mumbai

Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Chided as a concrete jungle, India's commercial capital Mumbai has been included in the World Tree City 2022 list, for the second consecutive year, a BMC official said here on Thursday.

The Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe has awarded the TCW certificate signed by Hiroto Mitsugi to the BMC authorities, according to an official Spokesperson.

The United Nations Food & Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and ADF conduct the TCW programme and in the past 50 years, the ADF has planted more than 35 crore trees worldwide, with a target of 50 crore more trees by 2027.

Since 2019, the TCW was implemented to recognise efforts of cities globally that strive to balance the trees and environment and are included in the TCW list.

Mumbai fulfilled the five ADF criteria for the award like determining responsibilities for tree care, setting rules to govern urban forests and tree management, maintaining an up-to-date inventory or assessment of local tree assets, allocating resources for a tree management plan, and organizing an annual tree festival to educate citizens.

With this accolade, Mumbai is once again part of cities worldwide promoting best practices in urban forestry for the second time - in 2021, it shared the honour with Hyderabad.

BMC Commissioner I. S. Chahal said that "due to efforts like proper maintenance of trees in Mumbai, continuity for planting new trees, extensive implementation of urban forests, the fact that Mumbai city is rich in trees has once again been highlighted in the eyes of the world".

Mumbai's Park Superintendent Jitendra Pardeshi termed it a "matter of pride" for all people of Mumbai that the city has bagged the award with the BMC's efforts and public support to maintain the environmental balance through tree wealth.

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

