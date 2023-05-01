close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Next Rozgar Mela on May 16, PM to virtually distribute appointment letters

A significant number of posts are being filled up by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the officials added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The central government is in "mission mode" to fill up job vacancies across its various ministries and the next edition of the Rozgar Mela will be held on May 16 across 22 states, officials said here.

The employment drive will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi distribute over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video-conferencing, they added.

The prime minister had launched the Rozgar Mela scheme in October last year. The May 16 edition of the drive will be held at 45 centres. This would also commemorate the day when the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the general elections in 2014, according to them.

The officials further said that the process of recruitment is likely to be sped up in the coming days as the government, which came to power in 2019, is in the final year of its tenure. The first Rozgar Mela was held on October 22, 2022, and appointment certificates were handed over to 75,000 new recruits.

The second fair was held on November 22, 2022, and about 71,000 appointment letters were handed out. Similar number of appointment letters were given out in the third edition on January 20 and the fourth on April 13.

The officials said all ministries and departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies in "mission mode". The appointments and filling of vacancies in each ministry is being monitored by the Union ministers themselves, they added.

Also Read

PM Modi to virtually address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa on Nov 24

Rozgar Mela: 186 recruits get appointment letters in Chhattisgarh

PM Modi to distribute appointment letters to 71,000 people on Friday

'Rozgar Mela' has become an identity of our good governance, says PM Modi

PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela, releases 71,000 job-offer letters to freshers

Can dissolve marriage on ground of 'irretrievable breakdown', says SC

100th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat a 'massive success': Officials

Wrestlers stood ground amid heavy rain in Delhi, didn't leave protest site

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

Indo-French team designing novel molecule to slay Covid-19 infection

The appointments made in the fairs so far include Central Armed Police Force personnel, inspectors, sub-inspector, constables, clerks, stenographers, personal assistants, income tax inspectors, tax assistants, junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, postal assistants, assistant professors, teachers and librarians among others.

A significant number of posts are being filled up by the Ministry of Home Affairs in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the officials added.

The recruitments are being done through recruiting agencies such as the UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified for expeditious recruitment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Employment in India

First Published: May 01 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Social media giant Meta aims to raise $7 bn through corporate bond sale

Meta, Facebook, Instagram
2 min read

General Motors lays off several hundred full-time contract workers

Image via Shutterstock
1 min read

AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms

ChatGPT
6 min read

May Day Protest: World's workers rally, France sees pension anger

Representative image (ANI)
6 min read

TVS Motor sees highest domestic growth among major two-wheeler makers

TVS Motor
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

LIVE: Maha govt will collapse in the coming days, says Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray
3 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon