JUST IN
PM Modi to virtually address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa on Nov 24
PBD, GIS events to provide great opportunity for branding of MP, Indore: CM
Ensure your name on voter list to avoid detention under garb of NRC: Mamata
Govt's efforts for investment should convert into progress for UP: Mayawati
Indian railways far from 'carbon neutral 2030' goal; lags in clean energy
SC asks govt to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel as EC
Taiwan delegation's India visit a fresh boost to business ties: Report
Coronavirus likely to increase risk of stroke in children, claims study
Stalin launches new initiatives in his constituency, lays foundation stone
Mystery of the missing millions: Why UN projects higher India population
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PBD, GIS events to provide great opportunity for branding of MP, Indore: CM
Business Standard

PM Modi to virtually address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa on Nov 24

Prime Minister Modi will virtually address a gathering organised in Goa as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' by the state govt on Thursday, in which 1,250 recruits would be handed over appointment letters

Topics
Narendra Modi | Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering organised in Goa as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' by the state government on Thursday, in which 1,250 recruits would be handed over appointment letters for positions in various departments, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sawant said appointment letters would be handed over to selected youths for recruitment in the police department, Fire and Emergency Services, Planning and Statistics and Agriculture departments as part of the employment fair.

"PM Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering during the Rozgar Mela function scheduled to be held at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula near Panaji at 10.30 am on Thursday," he said.

A senior official from the state government said the PM will address the gathering for around 20 minutes.

"The event is part of the Rozgar Mela organised by the state government," he said.

As part of the employment fair, PM Modi had on Tuesday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing from New Delhi. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU