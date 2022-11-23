PM Modi to virtually address 'Rozgar Mela' event in Goa on Nov 24

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering organised in Goa as part of the 'Rozgar Mela' by the state government on Thursday, in which 1,250 recruits would be handed over appointment letters for positions in various departments, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sawant said appointment letters would be handed over to selected youths for recruitment in the police department, Fire and Emergency Services, Planning and Statistics and Agriculture departments as part of the employment fair.
"PM Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering during the Rozgar Mela function scheduled to be held at Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Dona Paula near Panaji at 10.30 am on Thursday," he said.
A senior official from the state government said the PM will address the gathering for around 20 minutes.
"The event is part of the Rozgar Mela organised by the state government," he said.
As part of the employment fair, PM Modi had on Tuesday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing from New Delhi. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country.
First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 17:28 IST
