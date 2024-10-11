Business Standard
Home / India News / NGT issues notice over construction works endangering Punjab ecosystem

NGT issues notice over construction works endangering Punjab ecosystem

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the Punjab forest department raising alarm over the activities

Environmentalists say the move could vitiate the intent of Forest (Conservation) Rules, which require state governments to certify that compensatory afforestation land is available

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Green Tribunal has sought a reply from authorities, including the regional office of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in Punjab, in a matter regarding the alleged extensive construction activities in Chandigarh's periphery which was threatening the local ecosystem.

The green body was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding the Punjab forest department raising alarm over the activities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an order dated October 1, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said, "As per the article, the Punjab forest department has flagged several sites in Mirzapur, Jayanti Majri, Karoran, Bharonjian, Siswan and Nada villages, where construction is taking place on lands recently de listed from forest status.

 

It is alleged that developers are reportedly building farmhouses and plots in these areas, violating the Supreme Court guidelines on de listed forest lands and these lands, previously classified as forest land, now fall under the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA)."

The bench also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members Afroz Ahmad and A Senthil Vel said the news item highlighted that such constructions were threatening the local biodiversity, including the local flora and fauna.

Underlining the report "raised substantial issues" relating to compliance with environmental norms, the tribunal impleaded as parties or respondents several authorities, including Punjab's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the regional office of the MoEFCC in the state and the district magistrate of Chandigarh.

"Issue notice to the above respondents for filing their response /reply," said the tribunal.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on January 28.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

construction, Economy, Building

Top eight listed developers pare debt by 54% in Q1 FY25, says report

construction labour worker

NBCC arm gets Rs 1,000 crore contract to develop Gondwana University campus

US economy, united states, US Fed

Construction sector helps to lift US private payrolls in Sep, shows data

Ashiana Housing

Signature Global gives Rs 320 cr contract to ACC to build housing project

Premiumcement

Cement makers may end H1FY25 with higher raw material costs, weak pricing

Topics : Construction Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon