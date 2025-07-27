Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Over 200 startups have come up in space sector alone, says PM Modi

Over 200 startups have come up in space sector alone, says PM Modi

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi said the road to Viksit Bharat passes through self-reliance and 'vocal for local' is the strongest foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a new wave of curiosity about space among children is sweeping across India. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hailing astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said a new wave of curiosity about space among children is sweeping across India and noted that today more than 200 startups have come up in the space sector alone.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said the road to Viksit Bharat passes through self-reliance and 'vocal for local' is the strongest foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Recently, there was a lot of discussion in the country about the return of Shubhanshu Shukla from space. As soon as Shubhanshu landed safely on Earth, people jumped with joy, and a wave of happiness ran through every heart. The whole country was filled with pride," he said.

 

A new wave of curiosity about space among children is sweeping across India, Modi said. 

Modi said space startups are also coming up at a fast pace in the country.

Also Read

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

PM Modi hails CRPF personnel's contribution on force's raising day

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Internal security challenges to remain dynamic due to neighbourhood: Shah

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Maldives president Muizzu with PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi joins Maldives' Independence Day celebrations as chief guest

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi tops global approval rankings, Trump and western leaders trail

"There were fewer than 50 startups five years ago. Today, there are more than 200 startups in the space sector alone," he said.

Noting that National Space Day would be marked on August 23, Modi invited suggestions on how this should be celebrated.

He highlighted that from Chemistry to Mathematics Olympiads, India's young minds are shining bright.

Modi said it was a proud moment for every Indian that 12 Maratha forts, symbols of valour and vision, have been declared UNESCO World Heritage sites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mansa Devi stampede

6 killed, many injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

MK Stalin

Stalin urges PM Modi to release ₹2,100 cr pending Samagra Shiksha funds

Kolhapuri chappal shoe market footwear market

Kolhapuris blend heritage, tech as govt pushes for QR code authenticity

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Bihar govt to constitute commission for upliftment of sanitation workers

heatwave summer heat

India recorded 7K heatstroke cases, 14 deaths in March-June period: RTI

Topics : Narendra Modi space start- ups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon