Kerala 'a beacon of progressive ideas', says CM Vijayan at diaspora meet

Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideas where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said

Press Trust of India New York
Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideas where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Vijayan on Sunday addressed hundreds of members of the diaspora community from the state at a public event in Times Square.

On Saturday, he inaugurated the American Regional Conference of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a non-resident Keralites' convention in New York.

"We have made giant strides in every sector over the last six years," he said.

Addressing the public event at the centre of the popular Times Square, Vijayan highlighted Kerala's progressive values, social harmony and equitable growth.

He outlined infrastructure development and investments in public schools and the health system and other sectors undertaken and economic growth and development achieved by his administration. He further said the state is a model of inclusive development and has emerged as an example of people-centric progress.

Compassion and social justice drive "our policies that empower marginalised communities and foster equal opportunities for all", the chief minister said.

"Kerala shines as a beacon of progressive ideas where every voice matters and the spirit of unity paves the way for a brighter future," he added.

Vijayan said while achieving gains for the state, he and his administration have also addressed certain areas that required focus and attention.

Kerala formulated an action plan that resulted in the state achieving the prime position in the national food safety index. Vijayan noted that Kerala is the most literate state and its government schools and hospitals have been adjudged as the best in the country by several agencies, including the NITI Aayog.

"We have the best law-and-order situation. All this has been made possible because communal harmony and peaceful coexistence are always ensured. That is why there has not been even a single instance of communal violence in Kerala over the last several years," he said amid cheers and applause from the audience.

He called on the Malayalis present not just in the US but around the world "to continue to cooperate with us in the times to come to make your land more and more prosperous".

The chief minister also pointed out that Kerala became India's first fully e-governed state in May.

"It is a historic milestone in the internationally-acclaimed Kerala model of development and social progress. Through e-governance, we are championing transparency, efficiency and inclusivity.

"We are harnessing technology to ensure seamless access to diverse public services of which more than 900 are now available online.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala United States

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

