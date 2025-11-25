Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NIA court sentences two more accused in Pak-linked Navy espionage case

NIA court sentences two more accused in Pak-linked Navy espionage case

They also face an additional SI of one year in the event of default of payment of a Rs 5,000 fine, imposed by the NIA special court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), it said

NIA, National Investigation Agency

With this, NIA has successfully secured the conviction of eight of the 15 accused arrested in the case till date. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday sentenced two more accused in the Pakistan-linked Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case to simple imprisonment (SI), along with a fine.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar and Vikas Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu and Alwar districts, respectively, will have to undergo SI of 5 years and 11 months, a statement issued by the NIA said.

They also face an additional SI of one year in the event of default of payment of a Rs 5,000 fine, imposed by the NIA special court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), it said.

With this, NIA has successfully secured the conviction of eight of the 15 accused arrested in the case till date.

 

Ashok and Vikas were arrested in December 2019 from Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Karwar (Karnataka), respectively.

Also Read

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: L-G orders tighter intel, stricter checks on doctors & sellers

Anmol Bishnoi, Anmol, Bishnoi

Delhi court grants NIA 11-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi for interrogation

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

NIA arrests 'co-conspirator' who provided tech support for Red Fort blast

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid to 10-day NIA custody

blast, Delhi Blast, Bomb Blast

Delhi blast: NIA arrests Kashmiri man who 'conspired' with Umar Nabi

NIA had, in June 2020, chargesheeted 14 accused persons, and subsequently filed a supplementary charge sheet against one more accused in March 2021.

A total of 15 accused persons have been arrested, of whom eight have so far been convicted and sentenced in the case.

The trial against the other accused in the case is still in progress.

NIA took over the case, relating to spying at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies/agents, from the counter-intelligence police station, Intelligence Department, Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh Police), in December 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stubble Burning, Stubble

UP govt suspends 9 officials in Maharajganj as stubble burning cases rise

Supreme Court, SC

Results of Maharashtra's 57 local body polls hinge on quota case ruling: SC

Online voter ID

How to fill and submit SIR form online: Step-by-step complete voter guide

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat

'Centuries-old wounds healing,' says PM Modi on Ayodhya visit

india afghanistan flag

New air freight corridors to connect Kabul with Delhi, Amritsar: MEA

Topics : Indian Navy NIA Pakistan Espionage case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon