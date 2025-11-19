Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 07:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi court grants NIA 11-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi for interrogation

Delhi court grants NIA 11-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi for interrogation

Special Judge Prashant Sharma sent Anmol to 11 days of NIA custody on the agency's plea seeking 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused

Special Judge Prashant Sharma sent Anmol to 11 days of NIA custody on the agency's plea seeking 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Anmol Bishnoi, an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, to 11 days of NIA custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced Anmol, the brother and close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, amid tight security in Patiala House Court around 5 pm after the federal agency arrested him upon his deportation from the US.

Special Judge Prashant Sharma sent Anmol to 11 days of NIA custody on the agency's plea seeking 15-day custodial interrogation of the accused.

Speaking to reporters outside court, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi said the accused will be produced before the court again on November 29 after completion of his NIA custody.

 

"He is a very important member of the terror-gangster syndicate. He has some very important information. He was running the syndicate, and was a key member," the prosecutor said.

He said the NIA sought his custody on the grounds of unearthing the modus operandi, source of funds, involvement of other people and operation of the syndicate.

"We are trying to find how he fled India," the SPP said.

There was heavy security, including RAF deployment, in and around the court premises. Media persons were not allowed in the court proceedings.

Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the US on Tuesday. He was detained in the US in November last year.

Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-gangster syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the NIA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

