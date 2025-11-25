Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / New air freight corridors to connect Kabul with Delhi, Amritsar: MEA

New air freight corridors to connect Kabul with Delhi, Amritsar: MEA

The air freight corridors mark a return of direct trade links between the two nations that had slowed in recent years

This development came during the visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced the initiation of new air freight corridors connecting Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar. The MEA also said that both countries will appoint Commercial Representatives in their embassies and set up a Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry to support smoother trade and cooperation.
 
The air freight corridors mark a return of direct trade links between the two nations that had slowed in recent years. Restoring these corridors is likely to make the flow of goods easier between the two and strengthen business relations.

Afghan minister met Jaishankar

This development came during the visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, who was in India from November 19 to 25 with a trade delegation. Azizi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and they discussed trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.
 
 
The MEA said the visit reflects the commitment of both sides to deepen economic engagement and build stronger cooperation in trade and investment. India said it remains committed to working with Afghanistan in a way that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries. 

Azizi, Goyal discussed trade facilitation, connectivity

Azizi also met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. During the meeting, they discussed issues such as trade facilitation, market access, connectivity and capacity building. Both ministers also welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment and agreed to look for cooperation opportunities in mining and other high-value sectors.

Afghan delegation discussed long-term supplies

During his visit, Azizi attended the India International Trade Fair, where Afghan traders had set up multiple stalls. He interacted with exhibitors and toured Afghanistan’s cultural pavilion at the event. The delegation also met several industry bodies, including the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, Cotton Corporation of India, Apparel Export Promotion Council, and Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council.
 
They also met with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India, and Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India. They discussed modalities for the long-term supply of agricultural products, medicines, and other essential commodities to Afghanistan.

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

