Pune crash: Police registers 6th FIR against teen's father in cheating case

A new first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the father of the teen driver arrested in the Porsche crash case, on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust involving 72 flat owners of a residential project in Bavdhan.

This marks the sixth FIR filed against the 50-year-old father since the May 19 car crash, including three related to the accident.

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

An FIR was registered at the Hinjewadi police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction on Sunday, following a complaint from one of the 72 flat owners in a residential project in Bavdhan, built by the minor's family's real estate company. The police have charged five individuals, including the father, two of his relatives, and two others associated with the business, along with any potential unidentified suspects. The residential project was completed in 2007.

The FIR states that the company had agreed to provide certain amenities, including parking and open space, to the residents. However, in violation of these terms, the company developed a total of three residential projects by altering the project maps, leading to cheating and criminal breach of trust of the 72 original residents.

Last week, a fifth case was registered against the father and grandfather of the juvenile at the Kondhwa police station. According to the FIR, the minor’s father and grandfather had promised Rs 1.5 crore to the complainant if he resolved a land dispute in Kondhwa in 2019. The duo allegedly paid Rs 18 lakh in advance to the complainant, but after he resolved the dispute and secured possession of the Kondhwa land for them, they allegedly refused to pay the remaining Rs 1.32 crore.

In the fourth case, the teen's father and grandfather were charged for their alleged involvement in a case of abetment to suicide concerning a businessman’s son in Wadgaon Sheri on January 9 this year. An FIR in the case was filed based on a complaint by the businessman, who operates a construction firm in Pune, regarding his son’s suicide at the Chandan Nagar police station on January 12. The police added the names of the minor’s father and grandfather on June 6.

The three additional cases against the father are connected to the accident. The juvenile’s father and grandfather are accused in an abduction case involving the driver, who was with the minor at the time of the accident and was forced into taking responsibility for the accident. The father is also implicated in a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, which also charges the managers and owners of the bars that served the minor alcohol before the accident.

Teen’s remand extended till June 12

Last week, the Juvenile Justice Board extended the remand of a 17-year-old boy till June 12. The minor teen, arrested in the Porsche car crash case, was remanded to an observation home for juveniles on May 22, and his remand ended on June 5.

Parents' custody extended till June 14

On Monday, a Pune court extended the police custody of the parents of the teen boy till June 14.

Two doctors arrested for swapping blood sample

Last month, the Pune police arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen.

Police commissioner Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at the Sassoon Hospital, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer, were arrested for alleged manipulation of blood reports and tampering with evidence in the Pune Porsche crash case.

The arrest of the doctors came shortly after an inspector and another official from the Yerwada police station were suspended for negligence in their duties. Among the allegations against them is failure to promptly take the teenager for a medical examination at the accident scene.



(With agency inputs)