close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, rest all sects: UP CM Adityanath

CM Yogi further stressed the importance of having an open mindset to understand the essence of Shrimad Bhagwat's narrow-minded perspectives and struggle to comprehend its vastness

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

Photo: PTI

ANI Uttar Pradesh
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Speaking at the 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' event, Yogi Adityanath said, "Sanatana Dharma is the only religion, the rest are all sects and methods of worship. Sanatan is the religion of humanity and if it is attacked then there will be a crisis for humanity across the globe".
CM Yogi addressed the final session, which marked the conclusion of the seven-day 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha Gyan Yagya' held at the Gorakhnath Temple.
The event was held in remembrance of the 54th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijay Nath and the 9th death anniversary of the national saint Mahant Avaidyanath.
CM Yogi further stressed the importance of having an open mindset to understand the essence of Shrimad Bhagwat's narrow-minded perspectives and struggle to comprehend its vastness.
"The story of Bhagwat is boundless and cannot be confined to specific days or hours. It flows endlessly, and devotees continuously absorb its essence into their lives," Yogi added.
Earlier on Monday Yogi Adityanath said "The needs of the country and society are the priority of a saint. Mahant Digvijaynath ji was one such saint. He fought against the challenges of his time."

Also Read

Discrimination, untouchability has no place in Sanatana Dharma: TN Guv

Sanatana Dharma against social justice, must be stopped: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Why is the DMK camp so composed over 'Sanatana Dharma' controversy?

Pull out their tongues: Union min Shekhawat defends Sanatana Dharma

Sanatana should be abolished only to abolish untouchability: Udhayanidhi

Urged India to cooperate with Canada in its probe into Nijjar's death: US

Largest Ambedkar statue in North America to be unveiled on Oct 14

Sept rains improve, but do little for seven states: CRISIL's DRIP Index

PM Gatishakti: 3 upcoming airports on fast track to get rail connectivity

Encounter breaks out between Army, terrorists during J-K search operation

The Chief Minister added that Mahant Digvijaynath belonged to the Rana clan of Mewar, Rajasthan, who dedicated his life to the motherland while fighting for the self-respect of the country. He tried to do something new for society by getting involved in many religious and political rituals here.
The Chief Minister added further: "Mahant Digvijaynath ji, after joining Gorakshpeeth, first laid emphasis on education and established Maharana Pratap Education Council. To imbue the young generation with nationalism, he expanded his institutions. The Education Council established by him has contributed to the establishment of a university and has established its own university. Besides, by establishing four dozen educational training institutes, it is working to prepare the young generation to tackle challenges related to the nation and society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Religious controversy

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon