PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rains; Metro launch put off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to Pune on Thursday was called off due to heavy rainfall in the city, according to officials of his office.

PM Modi was set to inaugurate a new Pune Metro line and several other development initiatives. Officials said that the opening of the Pune Metro section connecting District Court to Swargate will signify the completion of Phase-1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The estimated cost for the underground portion between these two points is around Rs 1,810 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) was also set to launch its electoral campaign in Maharashtra during his visit.

Since Wednesday, Pune and nearby areas have been experiencing heavy rainfall, which disrupted traffic and led to road closures in preparation for Modi’s visit. On Wednesday, Pune recorded over 130 mm of rain, with additional precipitation expected on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange" alert in the Pune district.

In response to the heavy rain alerts, Suhas Diwase, the district collector of Pune, ordered schools to close on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai

On Wednesday evening, heavy rains in Mumbai resulted in the deaths of four people and led to significant flooding, traffic congestion, disruptions in Central Railway services, and flight diversions.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that schools and colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed on Thursday due to the severe weather conditions and associated warnings. The Mumbai Police urged residents to remain indoors and only go out if absolutely necessary.

Additionally, at Mumbai airport, 14 flights were redirected, and seven others had to abort their landings, opting to circle back for another attempt due to the intense rainfall and lightning.



(With agency inputs)