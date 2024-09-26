'No basis': Manipur govt retracts remark on Kuki militants' possible attack

The Manipur government on Wednesday retracted its earlier statement, claiming that hundreds of Kuki militants were planning an alleged attack on the Meitei community on September 28. They had earlier said that 900 Kuki militants were planning to attack peripheral villages of Imphal Valley districts around September 28.

In a joint statement, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh said, “In view of recent reactions from different communities regarding the input on the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from various sources but could not be substantiated on the ground. There is no current basis to believe in any such input.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The statement assured, “Security forces are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety,” and advised the public to “not believe in any rumours or unverified news.”

The development followed days after the security advisor, on September 20, had indicated that security had been beefed up in the wake of the reports that militants might attack peripheral villages. In the earlier statement, he remarked that such reports were circulating for the past three to four days. He had mentioned that planned attacks could occur “any day around September 28.”

‘Such misadventures by armed groups is remote’

In his latest statement, N Geoffrey, Secretary to the Chief Minister said, “Based on information regarding the movement of armed groups, this office shared intelligence inputs to enable the Police Department to develop the said information for actionable insights.” It is now ascertained that the possibility of “such misadventures by armed groups is remote,” he said, urging the public not to panic.

Earlier, Manipur Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar Sing had expressed concern over the situation, calling for clarification on the matter.

The state has been under the grasp of sporadic incidents of violence, a result of large-scale ethnic violence in the northern state since May 2023. According to government data, up to 221 people have lost their lives due to the violence, and around 60,000 individuals have been displaced from their homes. The violence was first triggered between the Kukis and the Meitis after the Manipur High Court had recommended giving Scheduled Tribe status to the Meiteis.