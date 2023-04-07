close

Delhi BJP office to be shifted to DDU Marg, construction to begin soon

The office of the BJP's Delhi unit is likely to be moved from Pant Marg to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg close to its national headquarters in the near future, party leaders said on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
BJP, BJP flag

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 9:45 PM IST
The office of the BJP's Delhi unit is likely to be moved from Pant Marg to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg close to its national headquarters in the near future, party leaders said on Friday.

The "bhoomi pujan" ceremony for the construction of the new office building is likely to be held in three-four months, a senior party leader said.

Necessary approvals for beginning the building construction have been sought from the agencies concerned, he said.

"The Delhi BJP office will be shifted to the new building once its construction is completed," he said.

The Delhi BJP office was shifted to its current location - a bungalow on Pant Marg - in 1989.

The bungalow was allotted to then Delhi BJP president and South Delhi MP Madan Lal Khurana in 1989 and he gave it for running the office, Khurana's son Harish Khurana said.

Earlier, the Delhi BJP office was located at Ajmeri Gate near New Delhi railway station, party leaders said.

The offices of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Congress are located on DDU Marg.

The national headquarters of the Congress is also coming up on DDU Marg.

Recently, a newly constructed BJP Central Office Extension close to the party headquarters on DDU Marg was inaugurated by the prime minister.

BJP | Delhi

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

