Nitish disburses ₹1,000 cr to one million women under employment scheme

Nitish Kumar

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday disbursed Rs 1,000 crore among 10 lakh beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which is aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among the state's women.

Kumar, who was recently voted back to power for a record fifth consecutive term, gave away Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary, through the DBT system, from his official residence, in the presence of cabinet colleagues and top officials.

Speaking to reporters after the function, Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar said, "A total of 1.56 crore women have received the money so far."  "The beneficiaries are being encouraged to use the sum for self-employment. Those who do so demonstrably will in due course get further assistance of Rs 2 lakh each," he added.

 

Notably, the scheme was launched in September, about a month before assembly polls were announced, at a function which was attended, in the virtual mode, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Money was disbursed among beneficiaries in batches and the process continued after the elections were announced, evoking allegations from the opposition that votes were being "purchased".

The scheme is said to have paid rich electoral dividends as women turned up to vote in unprecedented numbers and the ruling NDA retained power with a brute majority.

The minister was also asked about complaints of women who have not received the money despite having applied for the scheme and allegations that officials involved in filling up of forms were demanding bribes from applicants.

He replied, "The scheme makes it clear that recipients of the aid must get registered with a Jeevika self-help group in their area. Those who have not done so are being persuaded to do the needful, and they will get the benefit."  "Allegations of corruption are being made by Opposition parties like RJD and Jan Suraaj Party, which showed no scruples in demanding Rs 20,000 from those who wished to join the outfits," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitish Kumar Bihar Bihar government startup ecosystem

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

