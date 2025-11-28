Friday, November 28, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' vital amid global challenges: Murmu

Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' vital amid global challenges: Murmu

President Murmu was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26- 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust'

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

The need of the hour is not just to move forward, but also to look within oneself: Murmu | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said amid today's unprecedented global challenges, the ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is more relevant than ever.

Murmu was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26 -- 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust' -- here.

"India's ancient civilisation and rich cultural heritage have always embodied the timeless principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. In today's world, which is facing uncertainties and global challenges, it is a message that becomes more relevant," the President said.

Today humans are more educated and technologically advanced than ever, with numerous opportunities to progress. Yet, alongside this advancement, society grapples with rising stress, mental insecurity, mistrust and loneliness.

 

"The need of the hour is not just to move forward, but also to look within oneself," Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

TMC delegation meets full bench of EC amid row over SIR in West Bengal

aadhar card

Aadhaar no longer valid for proof of birth in UP, Maharashtra: Here's why

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Rajasthan govt's reply on plea against anti-conversion law

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence on Delhi's air pollution issue

Police, Delhi Police

Delhi Police nabs gangster linked to firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant

Topics : Droupadi Murmu Indian President meditation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon