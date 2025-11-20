Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.
 

Top NDA leadership in attendance

 
The swearing-in ceremony saw strong participation from the National Democratic Alliance’s top brass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other senior NDA leaders were present. Chief ministers from multiple NDA-ruled states also attended the ceremony.
  

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

