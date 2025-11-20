Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar chief minister for record 10th time

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time on Thursday at Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar.
Top NDA leadership in attendance
The swearing-in ceremony saw strong participation from the National Democratic Alliance’s top brass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other senior NDA leaders were present. Chief ministers from multiple NDA-ruled states also attended the ceremony.