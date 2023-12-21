Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nitish Kumar is 'mistaken', has no chance of becoming PM: Sushil Modi

Criticism comes after reports stated that the INDIA bloc has backed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of PM

Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar (Photo: Facebook)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Wednesday criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for aspiring to become India's Prime Minister. Modi said that Kumar is "mistaken" about his influence and has no chance of becoming the PM, TV news channel NDTV reported.

This comes after reports stated that the INDIA bloc has backed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the post.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At an INDIA bloc meeting on Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the alliance should have a face for the PM's post. She went on to name Kharge, as suggested by several media reports.

The move was reportedly supported by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'Joining INDIA bloc won't work for Nitish Kumar'

Modi was quoted by NDTV as saying that even Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - one of Kumar's oldest colleagues - did not propose the chief minister's name as a potential Prime Minister.

Kumar's supporters claim that he should be the PM, but INDIA bloc leaders didn't take his name when discussing candidates. Banerjee chose Kharge. Yadav could have put forward Kumar's name but didn't, Modi added.

Modi also took a jibe at Kumar for swapping the BJP for the INDIA bloc. He said that Kumar wanted to be PM when he was with BJP but that was not going to happen. So, he opted to join the INDIA bloc. But that will not work either.

Kumar was a member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) till August last year when he walked out of the alliance and allied with Lalu Yadav's RJD. In reference to the controversy over Kumar's "indecent language," while discussing population control, Modi told NDTV that Kumar would not be taken seriously by the public as he insulted women.  

Mallikarjun Kharge's name proposed as INDIA's prime ministerial face

Mamata and Kejriwal surprised the INDIA bloc after suggesting Kharge as the Opposition front's prime ministerial face. Kharge later said the coalition did not need to present a face, calling for a focus on winning the polls before discussing prime ministerial candidates. Kumar and Yadav reportedly left the meeting early without attending the press conference.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar in soup over his 'birth control lessons' in Bihar Assembly

Shivraj slams Nitish Kumar's remark; says he has no right to be CM

Madhya Pradesh polls: Nitish Kumar's JD(U) announces list of 5 candidates

Amid rumours, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds meetings with party legislators

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Hope Canada will take action against separatists, anti-India elements: MEA

Delhi metro passengers' fight video goes viral on internet, netizens react

Indians enrolled in a GenAI course every 3 minutes in 2023: Report

LS records 74% productivity in winter session, with 18 Bills passed: Birla

Project PRAYAS explained: UN program to help Indian youth migrate abroad

Topics : Nitish Kumar Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi BJP Congress rjd BS Web Reports Sushil Modi Lok Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon