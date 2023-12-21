Sensex (    %)
                        
Project PRAYAS explained: UN program to help Indian youth migrate abroad

PRAYAS is one of the first attempts to consolidate all the state-level initiatives for safe, orderly, and well-managed international migration, said IOM

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched Project PRAYAS on Thursday to help Indian workers and students migrate in a secure, orderly, and regular manner.

The project PRAYAS, or Promoting Regular Assisted Migration for Youth and Skilled Professionals, was launched in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Established in 1951, IOM is a United Nations (UN) agency dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration.
PRAYAS is one of the first attempts to consolidate all the state-level initiatives for safe, orderly, and well-managed international migration, said IOM.

“IOM intends to develop a roadmap for improved coordination between state and central governments that would encourage the sharing of good practices between states and enhanced engagement with the MEA on matters related to the international migration cycle," the IOM said.

Speaking on the development, Muktesh K Pardeshi, secretary (consular, passport, visa, and overseas Indian affairs) at the MEA, said that the project seeks to strengthen coordination between state and central governments on international migration practices.

“The share of India's working-age population in the total population will reach its highest level at 68.9 per cent by 2030. India will have over a billion working people by 2030," he said.

He added, "India has already established itself as a key player in international migration dynamics, with more than 32 million Indians and people of Indian origin residing abroad."

 

What is the goal of Project Prayas?


The project's goal, according to IOM India, is to facilitate safe, orderly, and regular migration for aspiring Indian migrant workers and students through policy recommendations in collaboration with the MEA and state governments, thus strengthening international migration governance.

Informing about the project's focus areas, IOM India chief Sanjay Awasthi stated that they aim to undertake a study, capturing the key migration trends, the needs and aspirations of migrants, and the major international migration and mobility initiatives taken by the union, as well as the state governments sharing the analysis with the ministry.

“And through multiple and collaborative approaches, launch initiatives aimed at enhancing awareness among aspiring migrants about a safe, orderly, and regular migration process," he added.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

