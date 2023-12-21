Delhi metro passengers' fight video goes viral on internet, netizens react

Another video of Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media. The latest video that went viral on social media shows two men throwing punches at each other. The clip is trending on different social media platforms, which is getting mixed reactions from users. Some users are slamming the two people for their behaviour while others could be seen joking saying that they should be “sent to the Olympics.”

The 10-second video was posted on Saturday, December 16. The video shows two men inside the metro coach fighting aggressively and throwing punches at each other. Other passengers move to the sides to protect themselves by not getting hit by these two fighting men. However, the reason behind the fight was not identified.

Some passengers tried to calm them down, but all the hard work failed. They both could be seen hitting each other hard, and they didn't stop until the video ended.

Mixed reaction from users

Some people slammed both for inappropriate actions inside the Delhi Metro, while others could be seen joking with them.

Many people shared their thoughts in the comment section of the video. One of the users wrote, “Punches are so Professional.... It's Mohammad Ali vs George Chuvalo level of boxing.”

Another commented, "Both are diamonds and both must be send to Olympics games,"

One of the social media users praised their talent and said that they could win a gold medal for India in the Olympics. He wrote "Olympics main chale jao Kam se Kam desh ko Gold medal mil jayega thoda sirm kero.”

One user commented, “No one collected money from the audience, free entertainment :D.”

However, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has reacted to the viral video and issued a statement urging people to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling through Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro officials also released a statement and said that flying squads in Delhi Metro monitor such behaviour and warned passengers that strict action will be taken against such unruly passengers.

This is not the first time that Delhi Metro has been in the limelight, for such inappropriate things. Several such instances show how passengers in the Metro didn't realise their inappropriate actions in the public transport medium. There have been videos of several fights in the metro recently. Such incidents led to the deployment of flying squads to keep an eye on everything in check inside the Delhi Metro.