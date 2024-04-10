Sensex (    %)
                             
No, India did not interfere in elections: Official Canadian investigation

The probe found that a group of senior Canadian officials overseeing the elections in the country were not informed of any attempt by India to influence the polls

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

An official investigation into allegations of foreign interference in Canadian elections has determined that India did not attempt to meddle in Canadian politics.

A panel of senior Canadian officials monitoring the 2021 elections found no evidence of any efforts by India to influence the national polls, the investigation revealed.
"I do not believe that during the 2021 election we saw evidence of the Government of India using those tools in the campaign," a polling official informed the investigation panel.

China's interference in Canadian elections


However, according to testimony in an official probe, the Canadian intelligence agency found that China did interfere in Canada's last two elections.

This follows recent allegations by the Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) suggesting that both India and Pakistan attempted to interfere in the Canadian elections that took place in 2019 and 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party won both the elections, held in 2019 and 2021. Under pressure from opposition legislators who were unhappy about media reports on China's possible role, Trudeau set up a commission into foreign interference. He is scheduled to testify before the inquiry panel today.

India rejects Canada's election interference allegations


India had previously denied these allegations, affirming its commitment to non-interference in other nations' democratic processes.

In February, External Affairs Ministry (EAM) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "We have seen media reports about the Canadian commission enquiring into ...We strongly reject all such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections."

"It is not the government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic processes of other countries. In fact, quite on the contrary, it is Canada which has been interfering in our internal affairs," he added.

Strained bilateral relations


Canada's investigation into foreign interference has heightened tensions in an already strained relationship between the two countries.

Trudeau's earlier accusations of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil have exacerbated tensions in bilateral relations.

India has dismissed these allegations as baseless, but the fallout has led to diplomatic repercussions.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

