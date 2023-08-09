Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

'No proposal under deliberation to change retirement age of govt employees'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees

Jitendra Singh

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh said 122 government officers have been given compulsory retirement in the last three years under different provisions of service rules. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh said 122 government officers have been given compulsory retirement in the last three years under different provisions of service rules.
"As per the updated information/data available on the probity portal (as on 30.06.2023) as provided by different ministries/departments/cadre controlling authorities (CCAs), provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR)-56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked against a total of 122 officers during the last three years (2020-2023), including the current year," the Minister of State for Personnel said.
"There is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of the central government employees," Singh said.
He also said that the objective of the review process under the FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency and to strengthen the administrative machinery.
"Government has also been continuously endeavouring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance," the minister said.

Also Read

Parl panel asks for mechanism to check veracity of asset of civil servants

1,365 vacant posts in IAS, 703 in IPS: Jitendra Singh informs Rajya Sabha

Amit Agrawal appointed UIDAI CEO, Subodh Kumar Singh named DG NTA

Technology-driven governance hallmark of 9 yrs of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

'Veer Mata', 'Veer Pita' identity cards for parents of martyrs in Rajasthan

Housing prices up 14% in Delhi-NCR during April-Jun, rates dip 3%: Report

BJP MPs file complaint against Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in Parliament

IMD Weather Update Today (Aug 9): Heavy rainfall alerts in various regions

Separatist Yasin Malik appears virtually in Delhi HC in terror funding case

Detained on my way to commemorate Quit India Day: Mahatma Gandhi's grandson

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jitendra Singh retirement

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon