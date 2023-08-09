BJP MPs file complaint against Rahul Gandhi over flying kiss in Parliament

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

The political impact of Rahul Gandhi's legal woes

'You murdered Mother India in Manipur': Rahul Gandhi attacks govt in LS

Smriti Irani slams Congress over Rahul's 'murder of India' remark

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

Eye on polls, BJP to carry out Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today