Delhi offices to run at 50% capacity from Dec 18 amid pollution crisis

The Delhi government has directed all offices, government and private, to operate at half capacity starting December 18. Half of the employees will be required to work from home.
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "All private offices functioning within NCT Delhi, from tomorrow, shall operate not more than 50 per cent staff capacity attending the workplace. The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home."
Essential services including health, police, public transport, electricity, and other critical sectors are exempt from this rule.
The move comes as Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), by 7 am, the air quality index (AQI) across monitoring stations remained below the severe level, though several areas were still recorded as ‘poor’.
By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 354, remaining in the ‘very poor’ range. Jahangirpuri, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded the highest readings at 426. On Monday, many monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ air quality, with some reaching the maximum AQI of 500.
Also Read
Vehicles without valid PUC barred from fuel
From Thursday (December 18), vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel.”
He added that vehicle owners have been given a one-day window to comply with the rule. Sirsa also highlighted that, despite recent spikes, Delhi’s air quality has improved over the past eight months compared to the same period last year, thanks to government efforts.
Only BS-VI vehicles allowed from outside Delhi
As part of measures to control pollution, Delhi will only allow BS-VI-compliant vehicles from outside the city starting December 18. Sirsa said, “Only BS-VI-compliant vehicles from outside Delhi will be permitted to enter the city from Thursday.”
He further said that automated cameras at fuel stations will identify non-compliant vehicles, ensuring the rule is enforced without disruption.