Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi offices to run at 50% capacity from Dec 18 amid pollution crisis

Delhi offices to run at 50% capacity from Dec 18 amid pollution crisis

From December 18, all Delhi offices will run at 50 per cent capacity, with half staff working from home; essential services are exempt

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning. (Photo:PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has directed all offices, government and private, to operate at half capacity starting December 18. Half of the employees will be required to work from home.
 
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "All private offices functioning within NCT Delhi, from tomorrow, shall operate not more than 50 per cent staff capacity attending the workplace. The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home."
 
Essential services including health, police, public transport, electricity, and other critical sectors are exempt from this rule.
 
The move comes as Delhi’s air quality stayed in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), by 7 am, the air quality index (AQI) across monitoring stations remained below the severe level, though several areas were still recorded as ‘poor’.
 
 
By 4 pm on Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 354, remaining in the ‘very poor’ range. Jahangirpuri, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded the highest readings at 426. On Monday, many monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ air quality, with some reaching the maximum AQI of 500.

Also Read

Donald Trump

Top Trump aide says he has 'alcoholic's personality'; US President responds

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

10 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport due to low visibility conditions

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi govt to pay ₹10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions

Amazon

Amazon's Luxembourg hub faces 370 job cuts, the biggest in two decades

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners backs out of Warner Bros takeover plan

Vehicles without valid PUC barred from fuel

 
From Thursday (December 18), vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in Delhi.
 
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “After tomorrow, vehicles that do not have a valid PUC certificate will not be provided fuel.”
 
He added that vehicle owners have been given a one-day window to comply with the rule. Sirsa also highlighted that, despite recent spikes, Delhi’s air quality has improved over the past eight months compared to the same period last year, thanks to government efforts.

Only BS-VI vehicles allowed from outside Delhi

 
As part of measures to control pollution, Delhi will only allow BS-VI-compliant vehicles from outside the city starting December 18. Sirsa said, “Only BS-VI-compliant vehicles from outside Delhi will be permitted to enter the city from Thursday.”
 
He further said that automated cameras at fuel stations will identify non-compliant vehicles, ensuring the rule is enforced without disruption.

More From This Section

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume in both the houses, LS takes up Question Hour

HIV AIDS

Madhya Pradesh forms panel to probe HIV infection among 6 children

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

11 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to dense fog in North India

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI Summit in Delhi gives Global South voice in shaping AI agenda: MoS

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

IMD issues alerts for cold wave, dense fog and snowfall across India

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality air pollution BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon