Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 12:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 10 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport due to low visibility conditions

10 flights cancelled at Delhi Airport due to low visibility conditions

Flight services in Delhi and other northern states have been severely impacted due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Ten flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ten flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, on Wednesday morning due to low visibility conditions, airport authorities said.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Chennai International Airport were also disrupted on Wednesday morning after dense fog and adverse weather conditions in Delhi and other northern states led to the cancellation of 11 flights, airport authorities said.

According to an official statement, four departing flights and seven arriving flights were cancelled during the day. The cancellations were attributed to persistent dense fog, poor weather, and air pollution affecting flight operations across Delhi and several northern regions over the past few days.

 

"Flight services in Delhi and other northern states have been severely impacted due to dense fog and adverse weather conditions. Several flights bound for Delhi were unable to land and were diverted to other airports," the statement said.

As a result, flight services between Chennai and northern cities have remained disrupted. On Wednesday, four outbound flights from Chennai to Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Ghaziabad were cancelled.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi govt to pay ₹10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor'; govt announces BS-VI vehicle rules

Pollution, Gurugram Pollution

No fuel for vehicles without valid PUCC from Dec 18 as Delhi tightens curbs

Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Waterlogging and pollution 'legacy' problems, says Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Dense fog disrupts air travel as Delhi airport, IMD issue advisories

Similarly, seven flights scheduled to arrive in Chennai today from Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Pune, Kolkata, Indore, and other cities have also been announced as cancelled.

The cancellation of 11 flights in a single day caused significant inconvenience to passengers.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Wednesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 328 at around 8 am, keeping it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality improved slightly compared to Tuesday, as the AQI was 354 at 4 pm. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the overall air quality continues to be poor.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume in both the houses, LS takes up Question Hour

HIV AIDS

Madhya Pradesh forms panel to probe HIV infection among 6 children

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

11 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport due to dense fog in North India

artificial intelligence, AI,

AI Summit in Delhi gives Global South voice in shaping AI agenda: MoS

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

BS-VI rule in Delhi explained: What it is and how to check your vehicle

Topics : Delhi airport Delhi Pollution Delhi weather

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon