Monday, February 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / No work should be done on Sambhal mosque without ASI approval: DM

No work should be done on Sambhal mosque without ASI approval: DM

In its letter, management committee emphasised that the mosque had undergone cleaning and decoration ahead of Ramzan for centuries without any objections from the ASI

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

Mughal-era mosque burst into the limelight after violence erupted during a survey as protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to multiple casualties |(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after the Shahi Jama Masjid management sought the ASI's permission to redecorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan, the Sambhal administration on Monday said no work should be done without the agency's approval.

Shahi Jama Masjid management committee president Zafar Ali told reporters on Sunday that it had written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking permission to clean, paint and decorate the mosque ahead of Ramzan.

Asked about the management committee's letter to the ASI, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the matter was pending in court and the property belonged to the ASI.

"The ASI has to take a decision. We have said that until the ASI grants permission, no one has the right to tamper with it (mosque) in any way," he said.

 

"I don't think there is any need for painting this type of a disputed structure. Still, the ASI should take a decision. There is nothing from our side," he added.

Also Read

students, student, School students

UP Board Exams 2025 begin today: Important guidelines for students, parents

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

Premiumstate revenue, state fiscal deficit

UP, Gujarat, Odisha continue fiscal consolidation despite populist schemes

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

620 mn devotees visited Maha Kumbh, one of century's rarest events: CM Yogi

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

600 million devotees have taken holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025: UP govt

In its letter, management committee emphasised that the mosque had undergone cleaning and decoration ahead of Ramzan for centuries without any objections from the ASI.

However, as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and harmony, the committee decided to seek permission this time.

Ali had said that the management committee were seeking formal approval to continue the longstanding tradition.

He had also expressed hope that the ASI would grant permission.

The Mughal-era mosque burst into the limelight after violence erupted during a survey as protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to multiple casualties.

The survey of the mosque was ordered by a local court after a petition was filed that claimed a Harihar temple had stood at the site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Engineer Rashid, Jammu & Kashmir

Speed up decision on Engineer Rashid's bail plea: Delhi HC to NIA court

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Madhya Pradesh among leading states in India's EV revolution: PM Modi at investors summit

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala exploring ways to generate revenues without burdening people: CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

Time to invest in MP: PM Modi as he cites talent pool, booming industries

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham

No VIP darshan at Kashi Vishwanath from Feb 25-27 due to Mahashivratri rush

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Survey mosques Jama Masjid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan: 19th installment todayStock Market CrashCBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025NZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon