Home / India News / Mahakumbh: 13 FIRs filed against 140 social handles for misleading content

All arrangements should run smoothly...No matter how big the crowd is, we are fully prepared, Mahakumbh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna said

The final major bath will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26 | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maha Kumbh Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that 13 FIRs have been filed against 140 social media handles that disseminated misleading content. He also assured that the police have made all necessary arrangements for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival on February 26, 2025.

"13 FIRs have been registered against 140 social media handles that shared misleading content...Today, more than one crore people have taken a holy dip," Vaibhav Krishna told ANI.

"Complete arrangements have been made for the upcoming Shivratri festival... Efforts will be made to ensure that there is no traffic jam anywhere in the Mahakumbh area. All arrangements should run smoothly...No matter how big the crowd is, we are fully prepared," he added.

 

A large number of devotees took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Sunday.

The information department of the Uttar Pradesh government reported that as of Sunday, nearly 8.773 million people had taken the holy dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 620 million devotees visited the Mahakumbh mela at Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the authorities managing the Mahakumbh Mela have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety.

A massive influx of devotees is expected during the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yashwant Singh said that devotees can only go to the platform when the train arrives.

"We have increased alertness ahead of the Mahakumbh 'snan' on Maha Shivratri. Additional security has been deployed here, after which the total number of personnel deployed is more than 350. Barricading has been done all around. A holding area has been set up and passengers are being brought here," DSP Singh emphasised.

"We are making regular announcements for trains so that they stay aware. They are being given entry only after their train arrives at the platform. We are ensuring that the platform's passengers do not exceed its capacity. All arrangements are in place," he added.

Devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh to take a holy dip. The final major bath will take place on Maha Shivratri, scheduled for February 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

