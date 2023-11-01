close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Noida markets expecting biz of Rs 100 cr on Karwa Chauth: Trade body

The CAIT functionary also highlighted the booming business of mehndi application during the festival

Karwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi Design

Image source: Pexels

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Local markets are expecting a business of around Rs 100 crore on account of sales of jewellery, clothes and cosmetics, among other items, for Karwa Chauth observed on Wednesday, according to the NCR unit of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
The festival is a symbol of good luck and married Hindu women observe fast from sunrise to moonrise to pray for the long life of their husbands. Besides the traditional rituals, the festival also marks a boom in business, CAIT's NCR unit convenor Sushil Kumar Jain said.
There is a lot of excitement in the markets across the country, including Noida, regarding shopping on Karva Chauth. There is a possibility that this time the business of Karva Chauth across the country will be more than Rs 15, 000 crore. The expected business in Noida markets this time is expected around Rs 100 crore, Jain, also the president of Noida's biggest Sector 18 market, said.
For the past several days, there has been a huge rush of women in the markets of Noida for the festival of Karva Chauth. Shopkeepers also made a lot of preparations on a large scale and the markets are completely decorated, he said.
Everything from jewellery to clothes, make-up material to prayer items like puja calendar and Karva (pots), sieve, lamp, flower sticks and other related materials are being purchased, Jain added.
The CAIT functionary also highlighted the booming business of mehndi application during the festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

Noida floods: Stranded to die, 500 workers rescued from illegal farmhouses

IKEA store in Noida: Construction to begin soon after govt approval

Signages, non-functional underpasses along e-ways slowing down MotoGP prep

1 child killed, 28 injured in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

Associated Press news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's statue inaugurated at Wankhede Stadium

Manipur violence: Mob tries to 'gherao' police station near CMO's office

AI, automation to create 4.7 mn tech jobs in India in five years: Report

Imperial College London unveils major scholarship scheme for Indians

Topics : noida festivals Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon