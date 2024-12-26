Business Standard

North India cold wave: Srinagar freezes at -7.3°C, dense fog blankets Delhi

North India cold wave: Srinagar freezes at -7.3°C, dense fog blankets Delhi

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh recorded the coldest temperature in the state, at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius

Fog, New Delhi Fog

In the National Capital Region (NCR), cold wave and fog conditions persisted, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.4 degrees Celsius | (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai
Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

North India continued to grapple with cold wave conditions on Thursday as temperatures remained extremely low in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. However, popular tourist destinations like Srinagar and Shimla did not receive snowfall on Christmas Day, disappointing tourists who had hoped for more snow after witnessing snowfall on Christmas Eve.  
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius, with similar conditions expected today. Minimum temperatures remained below zero degrees Celsius across many parts of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.  

Delhi weather

In the National Capital Region (NCR), cold wave and fog conditions persisted, with the minimum temperature dropping to 8.4 degrees Celsius. The IMD has forecast moderate to dense fog in New Delhi today (December 26) with the temperature expected to drop further. The maximum temperature may rise to around 23 degrees Celsius.  
 
 
Temperatures in Himachal Pradesh are likely to remain between 2 and 5 degrees Celsius, while northwestern parts of India may see temperatures ranging from 5 to 12 degrees Celsius. Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh recorded the coldest temperature in the state, at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. Uttarakhand experienced rainfall and snowfall in some areas.  
 
Minimum temperatures continued to drop across Kashmir, where intense cold conditions led to the freezing of water bodies and water supply lines in several regions. The IMD predicts a further decrease of two to three degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature in Kashmir over the next two days.  

Earlier, as many as 134 roads, including three national highways, were closed in Himachal Pradesh following snowfall in several districts, according to a report in the PTI.  

Rainfall forecast for Andhra Pradesh, other states  

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely in some parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.  
 

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

