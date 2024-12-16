Business Standard
Home / India News / Weather update: Rain alert issued in Tamil Nadu, dense fog in other states

Weather update: Rain alert issued in Tamil Nadu, dense fog in other states

The IMD predicts dense fog in late night/early morning in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh until December 17. Due to fog, the visibility may go down to less than 50 metres

Fog, West Bengal fog

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in regions like Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Puducherry, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on December 19. Kerala is likely to witness heavy rain on December 18 and 19, while Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep can also expect rainfall in the coming days.

Western disturbance affects J&K

Western disturbance is expected in the middle and upper tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Longitude 55°E to the north of Latitude 30°N. A cyclonic circulation lies over central Pakistan and adjoining the Jammu and division in lower tropospheric levels.

Cold waves and dense fog predicted

The cold wave is likely to affect isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh today along with some northern states such as Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and Muzaffarabad.
 
 
Due to a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature may drop to less than or equal 2 degrees Celsius. Whereas a cold wave condition is said to prevail if the minimum temperature is less than equal to 4 degrees Celsius.
 
From December onwards, severe regions such as Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, and Telangana are also likely to witness the cold wave today.
 
The met department also predicts dense fog conditions in the early morning and late night until December 17 in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab Uttar Pradesh. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura experienced dense fog today.
 
Due to dense fog, the visibility would remain between 50-200 metres and in moderate fog conditions the visibility will remain between 200-500 metres. The visibility would get reduced to less than 50 metres due to very dense fog.

Also Read

People sit around a bonfire amid fog on a cold winter morning at Sector 9, in Gurugram, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi temp to drop by 1-2 deg C, severe cold wave ahead in Punjab, MP: IMD

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Severe cold wave grips Delhi as temperature drops to 3.2 degrees Celsius

Fog, New Delhi Fog

Delhi hits season's coldest morning at 4.5 degrees Celsius amid cold wave

Air pollution, air quality

Delhi's air quality deteriorates amid cold wave; likely to remain 'poor'

Delhi winters, cold wave

Cold wave hits Delhi, early Dec temp touches 14-year-low at 4.9 deg C: IMD

Topics : cold wave heavy rains Tamil Nadu Delhi Indian Meteorological Department IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon