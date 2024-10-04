Business Standard
Not just placements, job creation also must for univ assessment: Atishi

Atishi also shared success stories from the Delhi government's Business Blaster programme which provides financial support to school students

Atishi on Friday said universities should not be evaluated solely on the basis of their placement records. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday said universities should not be evaluated solely on the basis of their placement records but also job opportunities their graduates create.

Addressing the second convocation of Netaji Subhas University of Technology here, Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, highlighted the importance of fostering entrepreneurial skills among the youth.

"The biggest challenge our youths face today is unemployment. I am pleased to know that 81 per cent of NSUT graduates secured jobs. However, I believe universities should not be evaluated based on placement percentages alone, they should be assessed based on how many jobs their graduates generate. This is the need of the hour," the chief minister said.

 

"Our goal should be to not only secure the best job but also to create job opportunities for others," she added.

Atishi also shared success stories from the Delhi government's Business Blaster programme which provides financial support to school students for establishing startups.

The convocation ceremony was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, who serves as the chancellor of the university.

In his address, Saxena underlined that India's youths are its biggest national asset and their contributions will play a key role in nation-building.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

