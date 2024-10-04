Business Standard
Home / India News / SC questions Delhi LG's hurry in holding MCD Standing Committee election

SC questions Delhi LG's hurry in holding MCD Standing Committee election

The bench sought a response from the LG's office in two weeks and posted the matter for hearing after the apex court's Dussehra break

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court on Friday questioned the "tearing hurry" on the part of the lieutenant governor's office. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the "tearing hurry" on the part of the lieutenant governor's office to exercise executive powers for holding the election for the sixth member of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan asked the LG's office to not hold elections for the post of chairman of the Standing Committee till it hears the plea of Mayor Shelly Oberoi against the September 27 Standing Committee polls.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We will view it seriously if you hold an election for the MCD Standing Committee chairman," the bench told senior advocate Sanjay Jain, appearing for the LG's office.

 

It said that initially it was not inclined to entertain this petition but had to issue notice because of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's decision to exercise his powers under Section 487 of the Delhi Municipal Act.

"Democracy will be in danger if you start using executive powers under Section 487 of the DMC Act. How can you interdict the electoral process," the bench asked the LG's office.

The bench sought a response from the LG's office in two weeks and posted the matter for hearing after the apex court's Dussehra break.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, Benami Act

Marital rape: Centre argues against terming it as 'rape' in Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

SC backs validity of 90,000 I-T reassessment notices made after Apr 1, 2021

Supreme Court, SC

SC forms independent SIT to investigate Tirupati laddu row, CBI to monitor

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court allows claiming input tax credit on construction expenses

Marriage, Muslim marriage

'May impact conjugal relationship': Govt against criminalising marital rape

Topics : Supreme Court MCD Delhi MCD polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon