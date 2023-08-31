Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

NTPC Lara plans to add 1600 Mw capacity Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district

The move would expand the power project's capacity to 3,200 megawatt (Mw) from 1,600 Mw now

NTPC

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Power producer NTPC has received the approval of its board of directors to start Stage-II of Lara Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district.

The move would expand the power project’s capacity to 3,200 megawatt (Mw) from 1,600 Mw now.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NTPC said the current estimate of the investment approval was ~15,529.99 crore as the company would not need fresh land purchase and acquisition.

The Lara station has an installed capacity of 4,000 Mw with five units of 800 Mw each. Similar to the Stage-I of the project, Stage-II will have 1,600 Mw capacity.

NTPC has acquired 2,400 acres to accommodate the plant, township, and ash dyke. While Stage-I is taking up approximately 1,400 acres, the remaining land would be used for stage-II, the company officials said.

Coal requirement for Lara STPP Stage-II (2×800 Mw) would be about 7 million tonne per annum (mtpa) at 90 per cent plant load factor (PLF), which will be met from the Talaipalli coal block allotted to NTPC.

Also Read

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

NTPC rallies 7% in 4 days, nears 52-week high on strong growth outlook

71 crack JEE in combat zone of Chhattisgarh's restive Kanker district

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel approves increase in post of ITI training officers

Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine

Rahul Gandhi targets Adani case, asks PM Modi for a JPC investigation

Plan on track to convert expressways into industrial corridors in UP

India saw driest Aug since 1901, rainfall likely to revive in Sept: IMD

Mamata to visit Spain, Dubai in September to attract investments: Official

Rajasthan elections: Corruption is rampant in the judiciary says CM Gehlot


The project was expedited after NTPC signed a pact with the Chhattisgarh government in July 2009 for the development of a 4,000 Mw super thermal power plant. The investment for Stage-I was approved in November 2012 and the construction started in December of that year.

Under Stage-I, the first and second units of 800 Mw were commissioned on September 30, 2019, and July 20, 2020, respectively. The beneficiary states include Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

Topics : NTPC Limited Chattisgarh

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon