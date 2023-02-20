JUST IN
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, construction machinery torched by Naxals in Kanker

A vehicle, mixer truck and a JCB, which were being used for construction of a road, were set ablaze allegedly by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police informed on Sunday

Topics
Chhattisgarh | Naxals

ANI 

Chhattisgarh: Vehicle, construction machinery torched by Naxals in Kanker
Representational Image

A vehicle, mixer truck and a JCB, which were being used for construction of a road, were set ablaze allegedly by Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, the police informed on Sunday.

ASP Pakhanjur, Kanker told the media that the incident took place in the Koyalibeda block of the Kanker district.

A police team had reached the spot and further investigation was underway at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 08:33 IST

