JUST IN
Cong will hoist national flag in Kashmir: Venugopal on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Gandhi family 'most corrupt' in Indian politics, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia
Khurshid calls Rahul Gandhi 'superhuman', lauds for Bharat Jodo Yatra
Govt using Covid-19 as an excuse to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra: K C Venugopal
Maharashtra opposition leader seeks resignation of ministers Sattar, Samant
Home Ministry gives NOC for name change of 2 places in Uttar Pradesh
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets PM Modi to discuss the ESZ issue
Complaint against Pragya Thakur over derogatory speech against minorities
Maharashtra minister abuses, beats 2 men in viral video; NCP demands action
MP Congress wants treason case against Pragya Thakur; BJP defends her
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul didn't visit Narasimha Rao's statue due to security reasons: Goud
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nadda to address 2 public meetings in Odisha, inaugurate girls' hostel

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings and inaugurate a new 'Kanyashra' (girls hostel) in tribal dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday, party sources said

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | Odisha  | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to address two public meetings and inaugurate a new 'Kanyashra' (girls hostel) in tribal dominated Kandhamal district of Odisha on Wednesday, party sources said.

Nadda is coming to the state as part of his 'Lok Sabha Pravas' campaign, Odisha BJP general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar said.

After reaching Bhubaneswar, Nadda will go to Tumudibandha under Baliguda assembly segment of Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency. He is scheduled to inaugurate the girls hostel at Jalespeta Ashram School for tribal girls, founded by late VHP leader Swami Laxamananda Saraswati. He will address the first public meeting at Tumidibandha mini stadium, the party leader said.

Nadda is scheduled to reach Banapur under Chilika assembly segment of Puri Lok Sabha segment and address another public meeting in the afternoon. He will also visit Goddess Bhagabati Temple.

The BJP president's visit to Puri Lok Sabha seat is considered politically significant as Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed his BJD party leaders and workers at the pilgrim town on December 26.

Earlier, Nadda had visited Odisha in September this year and addressed a public meeting in Bhubaneswar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 10:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU