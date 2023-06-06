close

Odisha govt revises death toll in Balasore triple train crash to 288

The remaining 83 bodies were kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, he said

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Odisha triple train crash

Odisha triple train crash

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST
The Odisha government on Tuesday revised the death toll in the Balasore train crash to 288.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary PK Jena said, 275 deaths were confirmed till Monday, and after verification of bodies, the figure was raised to 288.

Jena said that 205 bodies of the the total 288 have been identified so far and handed over to their families.

The remaining 83 bodies were kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals for identification, he said.

"We have received many queries on the helpline numbers released by the government. We are optimistic that all bodies will be identified," Jena said.

He said the state government was bearing the cost of treatment of the injured, and transportation of bodies to respective destinations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 1.95 crore for ex-gratia payment to the families of 39 deceased persons from Odisha.

According to the government, Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of each deceased persons as ex-gratia. The money was being provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Train Accident Death toll

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

