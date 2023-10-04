close
Odisha nods proposal to expand coverage of infra scheme to govt hospitals

"These health facilities would be renovated in different phases in the next four years", Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said

Healthcare, hospitals, patients, dialysis

'Ama Hospital' is a scheme of the government to improve infrastructure and ensure enough manpower in the state-run healthcare facilities | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
The Odisha government has approved a proposal to expand the coverage of a scheme to all health centres to improve infrastructure in these facilities in four years, an official said on Wednesday.
The state government had earlier decided to transform 147 health facilities under the Ama Hospital scheme in the first phase.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said, "After careful consideration, #Odisha government is pleased to accord in-principle approval for expansion of #AmaHospital scheme" to all district and sub-divisional hospitals, community and primary health centres in the state in the next four years.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has "approved expansion of the scheme to all government health facilities", the official said.
These health facilities would be renovated in different phases in the next four years, he said.
'Ama Hospital' is a scheme of the government to improve infrastructure and ensure enough manpower in the state-run healthcare facilities.

The district collectors will implement the scheme with the assistance of district-level committees. Collectors have been empowered to approve Rs 4 crore for non-residential works and for the procurement of goods up to Rs 25 lakh, the official said.
The state government also enhanced the number of beds in the Jajpur district hospital from 330 to 420 for the proposed new medical college there.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

