close
Sensex (-0.44%)
65226.04 -286.06
Nifty (-0.47%)
19436.10 -92.65
Nifty Smallcap (-1.14%)
5855.45 -67.70
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
40047.50 -561.35
Nifty Bank (-0.98%)
43964.05 -435.00
Heatmap

Navy displays Dronaam counter-drone system at Swavalamban 2023 exhibition

Also, the Indian Navy's anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition is displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalambam 2023 exhibition at Bharat Mandapam

Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition

Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition | Image Credit: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Dronaam counter-drone system has been displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition held here in the national capital.
The Indian Air Force has placed orders for 100 of these systems which jam the communication of the drones with their ground station.
These guns were deployed in the G20 Summit also by the Indian Air Force. This is completely indigenous and has won the IDEX competition in 2021, said Akshay Jain, Gurutva Systems on Wednesday.
Also, the Indian Navy's anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition is displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalambam 2023 exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.
The drone is capable of building an iron wall around its own warships or assets to protect it from any attack by enemy swarm drones including hundreds of drones. The 30mm ammo is used by the AK-630 close-in weapon system. The ammunition has been developed in partnership with a defence research lab in Pune.
In Anti swarm drone ammunition, a single shell will burst and disperse 300 steel balls and when multiple shells will be fired. A wall of steel will be created in the air that will protect the assets from any aerial or drone attack. The ammunition will be fired from AK 630 gun mounted on a ship. The Navy is working on a proximity fuse that makes it more lethal as with this technology it bursts near the drone.

Also Read

IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Drone-as-a-service model gains traction with clients across industries

After drone spotted over PM's residence, attention on counter-drone systems

HC takes suo motu cognisance of deaths at govt hospitals in Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case

92% feel AI has made HR role more strategic since last year: Report

PILs seeking data on dengue to be treated as 'representation': Delhi HC

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Navy defence firms defence purchase Defence system in India

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNeeraj ChopraLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesWorld Cup New Zealand Schedule & SquadWorld Space Week 2023Asian Games 2023 October 04 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streamingAsian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custodyGovt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon