Navy displays Dronaam counter-drone system at Swavalamban 2023 exhibition

The Dronaam counter-drone system has been displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalamban 2023 exhibition held here in the national capital.

The Indian Air Force has placed orders for 100 of these systems which jam the communication of the drones with their ground station.

These guns were deployed in the G20 Summit also by the Indian Air Force. This is completely indigenous and has won the IDEX competition in 2021, said Akshay Jain, Gurutva Systems on Wednesday.

Also, the Indian Navy's anti-swarm drone 30 mm ammunition is displayed at the Indian Navy's Swavalambam 2023 exhibition at Bharat Mandapam.

The drone is capable of building an iron wall around its own warships or assets to protect it from any attack by enemy swarm drones including hundreds of drones. The 30mm ammo is used by the AK-630 close-in weapon system. The ammunition has been developed in partnership with a defence research lab in Pune.

In Anti swarm drone ammunition, a single shell will burst and disperse 300 steel balls and when multiple shells will be fired. A wall of steel will be created in the air that will protect the assets from any aerial or drone attack. The ammunition will be fired from AK 630 gun mounted on a ship. The Navy is working on a proximity fuse that makes it more lethal as with this technology it bursts near the drone.

Also Read IAF, Drone Federation of India to co-host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023 Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise Drone-as-a-service model gains traction with clients across industries After drone spotted over PM's residence, attention on counter-drone systems HC takes suo motu cognisance of deaths at govt hospitals in Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress? Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev online betting app case 92% feel AI has made HR role more strategic since last year: Report PILs seeking data on dengue to be treated as 'representation': Delhi HC