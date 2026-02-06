Ola, Uber, Rapido drivers to strike on Feb 7: What commuters need to know

Commuters across India are likely to face travel disruptions on Saturday, February 7, as drivers associated with ride-hailing platforms such as Ola, Uber, Rapido, and Porter prepare for a coordinated nationwide strike. The protest, dubbed the ‘All India Breakdown’, is expected to see thousands of app-based drivers logging off their platforms simultaneously for at least six hours.

The strike has been announced by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and is backed by multiple labour organisations operating at the national level.

How widespread will the disruption be?

Ride-hailing services across major cities are likely to be affected, with cabs, auto-rickshaws and bike taxis expected to suspend services in several areas. Union representatives have said app-based transport workers will go offline for a minimum of six hours, although the scale of disruption may vary by city depending on participation levels.

With the strike falling on a weekend, commuters relying on app-based mobility services could face challenges during both morning and evening hours.

Who is leading the ‘All India Breakdown’ protest?

The nationwide action is being led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, which represents app-based drivers, along with several national labour bodies. The union has announced the strike on its official X account and has termed the strike as a protest against what it calls prolonged policy inaction and worsening conditions for gig workers in the ride-hailing sector.

Why are app-based drivers going on strike?

Union leaders say the strike is meant to draw urgent attention to unchecked fare practices and deteriorating working conditions in India’s rapidly expanding ride-hailing industry.

According to the union, ride-hailing platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, which were introduced to regulate the sector. They argue that the absence of government-notified minimum base fares has resulted in falling incomes, exploitation and unsustainable working conditions for millions of drivers.

“Despite the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, platforms continue to fix fares arbitrarily. Our demands are clear: notify minimum fares, regulate pricing and end misuse of private vehicles for commercial rides,” the TGPWU said in a post on X.

What are the key demands of the protesting drivers?

The protesting ride-hailing drivers have outlined the following key demands:

Minimum base fares: Government-notified minimum fares for all app-based transport services, fixed after consultation with recognised driver unions

Private vehicle misuse: Strict action against the commercial use of private vehicles through a ban or by enforcing mandatory conversion to commercial category

Clause 17.3 removal: Scrapping the provision under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines that allows aggregators to price rides up to 50 per cent below base fares, which unions say hurts driver incomes

Income safeguards: Legally binding norms to protect driver earnings and working conditions across app-based platforms

The February 7 strike follows a series of protests by gig workers across different platform-based industries. In December 2025, food delivery and quick-commerce workers staged demonstrations over low payouts and intense working conditions, even on high-demand days.

What should commuters prepare for on February 7?

Unions have said the strike will last around six hours, though its impact will differ across cities. Passengers dependent on app-based cabs, autos and bike taxis are advised to make alternative travel arrangements on Saturday, particularly during peak hours.