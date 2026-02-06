Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 'No one should feel unsafe': Tim Cook flags immigration fear at Apple

'No one should feel unsafe': Tim Cook flags immigration fear at Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook says he is 'deeply distraught' over US immigration policy and vows to lobby lawmakers, while reassuring staff, including visa and DACA workers

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

Apple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook told employees he is “deeply distraught” by the current US immigration approach and plans to keep raising the issue with lawmakers, Bloomberg reported. 
Speaking at a meeting with staff on Thursday, Cook said some employees feel unsafe even stepping outside their homes. “I’ve heard from some of you that you don't feel comfortable leaving your homes,” he said. “No one should feel this way. No one.” 
He stressed that immigration matters deeply to Apple, as many employees in the US work on visas. “For as long as I can remember, we have been a smarter, wiser, more innovative company because we’ve attracted the best and brightest from all corners of the world,” Cook said. “I am going to continue to lobby lawmakers on this issue. You have my word on that.”
 

Minneapolis shooting sparks wider debate

Cook’s remarks come weeks after he spoke out on the fatal shooting of a healthcare worker during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis. The incident triggered protests and renewed scrutiny of federal agencies. 
Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, was shot dead by a US Border Patrol agent last month. The killing drew strong reactions from civil rights groups and professional bodies, including the National Basketball Players Association. 

In an internal memo to employees, later shared publicly, Cook had said he was shaken by the incident and called for calm. “This is a time for de-escalation,” he had said. “I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect, no matter who they are or where they’re from.”

Employees question Apple’s response

After the memo was circulated, some employees privately criticised Cook, saying the company’s response was too limited and came too late. 
Addressing staff again on Thursday, Cook repeated his message. “Every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” he said. “No matter where they come from.” 
He also responded to an employee worried about deportation and separation from their daughter. Referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme, Cook said that Apple employs hundreds of DACA workers. “I will personally advocate for you,” he said. “I am a huge believer in the programme.”

AI, growth plans and competition

Beyond immigration, Cook spoke about Apple’s future products and the role of artificial intelligence. He said upcoming devices would make greater use of AI and described it as a major opportunity, Bloomberg reported. 
“AI is one of the most profound opportunities of our entire lifetime,” he said. “I truly believe there is no company better positioned to let our customers use AI in profound and meaningful ways than Apple.” 
Responding to concerns about rivals launching new AI-powered devices, Cook said, “There will be new categories of products and services that are enabled through AI... We’re excited about the opportunities that it opens for Apple.”

Leadership changes at Apple

Cook briefly addressed leadership transitions at the company. Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, head of environmental affairs and general counsel have all announced plans to retire within months. 
He said these exits were planned and “not surprises”. While he did not mention other recent departures, Cook said succession planning is a key part of leadership. “This is an important part of leadership, is thinking about these things and having plans in place,” he said. 
“You know, when people get to a certain age, some are going to retire,” Cook added. “This is kind of a natural thing.”

Chip shortage remains a challenge

Cook also addressed the ongoing global shortage of memory chips, calling it a real concern for the industry. He said Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan is closely managing the issue. 
“The top thing is we have the best team in the world dealing with this,” Cook said. “We have a range of options that we’re looking at and will deploy in order to work around it. It is a real issue.”

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

